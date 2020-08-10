Indická Valorant scéna řeší trapnou situaci, týmy si přetahují hráče mezi sebou

Sagnik “hellfightR” Roy se může rozloučit s umístěným v hlavní sestavě. Global Esports obvinil hráče z toho, že se jen pár dní po podpisu smlouvy začal zajímat o tým VLT Gaming. Autorem celé akce měl být Sabyasachi “Antidote” Bose.

CEO Global Esports Rushindra Sinha doufá, že samotný celek VLT Gaming vezme věci do svých rukou a pokusí se pracovat na zlepšení indické esportové scény, které svým přístupem aktuálně kazí jméno. Rushindra dále dodává, že hellff nebyl jediným hráčem, který byl ohledně potenciálního přestupu kontaktován. Dle dostupných informací to nicméně vypadá tak, že byl tím jediným, kdo s přestupem souhlasil.

Vypadá to, že je nejvyšší čas, aby indická esportová scéna začala dodržovat pravidla, které ze smluv a dohod vyplývají, a nebrala je pouze jako cár papíru.

Oficiální prohlášení CEO Global Esports:

It’s high time players learn a little ethics when it comes to behaving professionally.

Within weeks of signing with us Sagnik Roy aka Hellf has decided he wants to break his contractual obligations to join VLT after being approached by Sabyasachi aka Antidote to join VLT. Hellf wasn’t the only player that was approached by our competitor but the only one they managed to convince. While both players maintain that the decision was mutual and not a case of poaching this is still something that needs to be addressed as an issue within the esports community in India

We are officially announcing the benching of HellF until further notice and urge the entire community to start treating this as the job that it is. They are getting a salary and an opportunity to represent an org as well as their country.

This is also a lesson to all players to stop poaching and / or making any other breach of terms or services with the organization. If we want the ecosystem to grow we must adhere to the system that encourages systematic transfers/loans/buyouts/trades to ensure all the parties involved benefit from it. This has been a long standing issue with organizations in the past and I think it’s high time everyone steps up. Including us. It is imperative that the few sponsored orgs of this region work hand in hand to avoid such exploitation by the players.

@vlt.sentinel expecting better from all of our players in the future & us. While we are sure you do not encourage this unethical move by any player, we request you to look into this and take necessary action, we would like to resolve this the proper way and are hoping you work with us on this.