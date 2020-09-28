Nejlepší cosplaye ze světa Valorantu

Kovid možná zamezil pořádání událostí na živo a tím uzavřel herní komunitu zpět do online prostředí. Nicméně o to více jsme se dočkali nových počinů od známých cosplayerů. Dnes se tedy podíváme na ty ze hry Valorant
Cosplayer: Glory Lamothe
Killjoy está lista para entrar a la batalla ¿y tú? Gracias al trabajo de @GloryLamothe. pic.twitter.com/RbMzU71MnM— VALORANT (@VALORANTLATAM) August 4, 2020
Cosplayer: Farbenfuchs
Hi I'm Killjoy— Caly (@farbenfuchs) August 6, 2020
Cosplay for @valorantde @riotgames
Photos by @ShatteredPhoto
Thanks for all the lovely feedback!! Did you already play her?
I made the cosplay in 1,5 weeks and I guess the jacket was the hardest part to sew! #killjoy #killjoycosplay #valorant #werbung pic.twitter.com/sfRSsQ70VE
Cosplayer: Oichichan
Cosplayer: Kokoa Cosplay
Raze llega lista para dominar al equipo rival. Gracias a Kokoa Cosplay por este increíble trabajo.— VALORANT (@VALORANTLATAM) July 19, 2020
Pueden seguirla en: https://t.co/duAYCTM4Id pic.twitter.com/Fo9elVPhRM
Cosplayer: Black Ace Cosplay
Zobrazit příspěvek na Instagramu
“Naah mate, You’re mine!” This is legit Fire one of my most extensive edits recently and I couldn’t be more happy about it :3 I’m grateful for the opportunity @black_ace_cosplays gave me to photograph this cosplay as I’m having the best fun working with these edits :3 #valorant #valorantcosplay #phoenix #phoenixcosplay #valorantphoenix #valorantphoenixcosplay #riotvalorant #valorantriot #riot #riotgames #riotgamescosplay #fire #ashes #phantom #fireball #resurrect #resurrection #bomb #plant #cinematic #cinematictrailer #british #brit #mate #bruv
Máte rádi cosplaye? A který z výše uvedených se vám líbí nejvíce?
