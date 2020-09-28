Nejlepší cosplaye ze světa Valorantu

28. 09. 2020
Zahraničí
Martin Knýbel
zdroj: Riot Games

Cosplay komunita je obrovská a není proto divu, že jsme se dočkali několika parádních převleků z nové hry studia Riot Games.

Kovid možná zamezil pořádání událostí na živo a tím uzavřel herní komunitu zpět do online prostředí. Nicméně o to více jsme se dočkali nových počinů od známých cosplayerů. Dnes se tedy podíváme na ty ze hry Valorant

Cosplayer: Glory Lamothe

 

Cosplayer: Farbenfuchs

 

Cosplayer: Oichichan

 

Cosplayer: Kokoa Cosplay

 

Cosplayer: Black Ace Cosplay

 

Máte rádi cosplaye? A který z výše uvedených se vám líbí nejvíce?

